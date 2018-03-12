Stratus Properties (STRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ STRS) opened at $30.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Stratus Properties has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $250.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.53.

STRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Stratus Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stratus Properties stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stratus Properties Inc (NASDAQ:STRS) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.14% of Stratus Properties worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 54.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc (Stratus) is a diversified real estate company. The Company is engaged primarily in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi- and single-family residential real estate properties, primarily located in the Austin, Texas area, but including projects in certain other select markets in Texas.

