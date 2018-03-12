Storj (STORJ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $136.98 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Storj has a total market cap of $136.98 million and $20.88 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj token can now be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00011261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, ChaoEX, IDEX and Upbit. During the last seven days, Storj has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008683 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.00936696 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003199 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00014601 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011003 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00044360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00088193 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00190744 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

Storj was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,425,493 tokens. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network and conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, IDEX, Bittrex, Huobi, ChaoEX, Binance, Radar Relay, Upbit, EtherDelta, Tidex, Livecoin, Gate.io, Poloniex, OKEx, Qryptos and BigONE. It is not possible to buy Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

