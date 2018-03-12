Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 43,021 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,021 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,012,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,127 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 668,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 213,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 158,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 45,548 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc ( NYSE JEC ) opened at $60.80 on Monday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $72.18. The firm has a market cap of $8,613.62, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is a technical professional services company. The Company provides a range of technical, professional and construction services to industrial, commercial and governmental clients. The Company’s services include Project Services; Process, Scientific, and Systems Consulting Services; Construction Services, and Operations and Maintenance Services.

