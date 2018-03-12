Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $3.13 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 61,258 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Risk Paradigm Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Zions Bancorporation boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 349.1% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,636 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) opened at $61.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $61.76. The company has a market cap of $64,732.83, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Vetr upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.06 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

In other Applied Materials news, VP Ali Salehpour sold 125,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $6,440,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 53,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,833,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 307,716 shares of company stock worth $15,928,746. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the global semiconductor, display and related industries. The Company’s segments are Semiconductor Systems, which includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation; Applied Global Services, which provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity; Display and Adjacent Markets, which includes products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes, upgrades and roll-to-roll Web coating systems and other display technologies for televisions, personal computers, smart phones and other consumer-oriented devices, and Corporate and Other segment, which includes revenues from products, as well as costs of products sold for fabricating solar photovoltaic cells and modules, and certain operating expenses.

