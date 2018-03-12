STMicroelectronics (STM) Given a €15.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a €15.50 ($19.14) price target by UBS Group in a report released on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 22.42% from the stock’s current price.
STM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.50 ($30.25) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. S&P Global set a €21.30 ($26.30) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($19.75) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($25.93) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €19.98 ($24.66).
Shares of STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) traded up €0.19 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €19.98 ($24.67). The company had a trading volume of 997,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $18,210.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.90. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($15.31) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($26.48).
About STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics N.V. is a global semiconductor company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. The Company’s segments include Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG), Analog and MEMS Group (AMG), Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG), and Others.
