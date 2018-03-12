Stifel Nicolaus Increases Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) Price Target to $9.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.33.
Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ XENE) opened at $4.50 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 14.75 and a current ratio of 10.98. The stock has a market cap of $81.01, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.10.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 219,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 55,033 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 329,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.
About Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Canada-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing a pipeline of differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications. Its product pipeline includes: Glybera, TV-45070, GDC-0310, XEN901 (Nav1.6 inhibitor) and XEN1101. Glybera is used for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency (LPLD).
