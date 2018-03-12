Stifel Nicolaus Increases Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) Price Target to $9.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.33.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ XENE) opened at $4.50 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 14.75 and a current ratio of 10.98. The stock has a market cap of $81.01, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,872.67% and a negative return on equity of 65.72%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 219,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 55,033 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 329,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Canada-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing a pipeline of differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications. Its product pipeline includes: Glybera, TV-45070, GDC-0310, XEN901 (Nav1.6 inhibitor) and XEN1101. Glybera is used for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency (LPLD).

