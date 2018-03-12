Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Takes $21.94 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 22,822 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $21,939,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.2% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whitnell & Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 581.3% in the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 17,242.2% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 30,002 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 29,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 285.7% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 135 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 250 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,549.90, for a total value of $387,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,499,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,454.37, for a total transaction of $2,908,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,714 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,195. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ AMZN) opened at $1,578.89 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $833.50 and a 12-month high of $1,578.94. The company has a market cap of $764,352.06, a PE ratio of 256.73, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.31. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $60.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers.
