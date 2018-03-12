Steven J. Katz Sells 12,600 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) VP Steven J. Katz sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $638,316.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,858 shares in the company, valued at $702,046.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $50.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,355,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.18. The company has a market cap of $12,341.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Delaney Dennis R bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures and markets a range of household, personal care and specialty products. The Company’s segments include Consumer Domestic, Consumer International and Specialty Products Division (SPD). The Company also sells specialty products to industrial customers and distributors.

