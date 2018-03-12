Sterling Bancorp (STL) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sterling Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.3737433371504 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (STL) opened at $25.40 on Monday. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $5,709.49, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.85 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 200,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $5,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $12,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: “Sterling Bancorp (STL) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/sterling-bancorp-stl-earning-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-report-shows.html.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company is a bank holding company that owns the Sterling National Bank (the Bank). The Bank specializes in the delivery of services and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves. The Bank offers a line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.