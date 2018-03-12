Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) COO Sells $50,096.85 in Stock

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $50,096.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kenneth Hoberman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, Kenneth Hoberman sold 11,026 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $192,183.18.

On Thursday, February 15th, Kenneth Hoberman sold 1,851 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $29,005.17.

On Monday, January 8th, Kenneth Hoberman sold 14,040 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $195,577.20.

On Friday, December 15th, Kenneth Hoberman sold 11,943 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $169,351.74.

On Monday, December 18th, Kenneth Hoberman sold 11,983 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $169,918.94.

Shares of Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ STML) opened at $18.50 on Monday. Stemline Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

STML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 43,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 12,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 40.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing oncology therapeutics. The Company is developing approximately three clinical stage product candidates, including SL-401, SL-701 and SL-801. SL-401 is a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R) (CD123), present on a range of hematologic cancers.

