Stellus Capital Investment Corp (SCM) Insider Robert T. Ladd Acquires 40,000 Shares

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) insider Robert T. Ladd acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $467,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert T. Ladd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

On Monday, March 12th, Robert T. Ladd acquired 7,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $83,300.00.

On Thursday, March 8th, Robert T. Ladd acquired 33,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $383,790.00.

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE SCM) traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 64,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,787. Stellus Capital Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $189.92, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 57.04%. The business had revenue of $9.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 million. research analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 297,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 15,092 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 229,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 52,055 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 36.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 554,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 21,621 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 33.7% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCM. ValuEngine upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Stellus Capital Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/stellus-capital-investment-corp-scm-insider-robert-t-ladd-acquires-40000-shares.html.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company originates and invests primarily in private middle-market companies through first lien, second lien, unitranche and mezzanine debt financing, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation.

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.