State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,861 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,135,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,127,000 after buying an additional 191,859 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,978,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,632,000 after buying an additional 34,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,442,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,069,000 after buying an additional 68,640 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,368,000 after buying an additional 448,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,321,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after buying an additional 66,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on INN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Monday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $16.00 price target on Summit Hotel Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc ( NYSE INN ) opened at $13.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,384.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $19.39.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $131.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.28 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Summit Hotel Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the Upscale segment of the United States lodging industry. The Company’s portfolio consists of 83 hotels with a total of 12,242 guestrooms located in 26 states.

