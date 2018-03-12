Starcom (STAR) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their corporate rating on shares of Starcom (LON:STAR) in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Shares of Starcom (LON STAR) opened at GBX 2.48 ($0.03) on Thursday. Starcom has a twelve month low of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 4.15 ($0.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 and a P/E ratio of -247.70.

Starcom plc is engaged in the development of wireless solutions for the remote tracking, monitoring and protection of various types of assets and people. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, has four operating segments: sets, accessory, Web and other. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries: Starcom G.P.S.

