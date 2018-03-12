SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on SS&C Technologies to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.70.
Shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) opened at $51.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10,732.41, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $52.63.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.
In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total transaction of $994,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $994,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 177.1% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 243.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.
SS&C Technologies Company Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of software products and software-enabled services that allow financial services providers to automate complex business processes and manage their information processing requirements. The Company’s portfolio of software products and software-enabled services allows its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling, middle-office functions, such as portfolio management and reporting, and back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing.
Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.