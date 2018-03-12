SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on SS&C Technologies to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.70.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) opened at $51.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10,732.41, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $52.63.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $439.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.44 million. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total transaction of $994,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $994,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 177.1% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 243.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/ssc-technologies-ssnc-raised-to-buy-at-bidaskclub.html.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of software products and software-enabled services that allow financial services providers to automate complex business processes and manage their information processing requirements. The Company’s portfolio of software products and software-enabled services allows its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling, middle-office functions, such as portfolio management and reporting, and back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing.

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.