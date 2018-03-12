Spin Master (TOY) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2018 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TOY. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Spin Master from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$53.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$63.00.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master (TOY) opened at C$56.83 on Thursday. Spin Master has a one year low of C$34.52 and a one year high of C$61.76. The company has a market cap of $1,600.00 and a PE ratio of 31.23.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/spin-master-toy-given-new-c65-00-price-target-at-national-bank-financial.html.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Activities, Games & Puzzles and Fun Furniture; Remote Control and Interactive Characters; Boys Action and High-Tech Construction; Pre-School and Girls; and Outdoor.

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.