Spark Energy (SPKE) Trading Up 0.4%

Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 246,929 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 235,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPKE shares. TheStreet upgraded Spark Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on Spark Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Spark Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spark Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.79.

The company has a market cap of $387.86, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of -1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.1813 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.12%.

In other news, Director W Keith Maxwell III bought 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $304,819.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 936,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,490,535.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gil Melman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $48,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,729.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 68,150 shares of company stock valued at $847,615 over the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Spark Energy by 37.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spark Energy by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Spark Energy by 159.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spark Energy by 50.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in Spark Energy by 14.7% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 75,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. The Company provides residential and commercial customers across the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity. The Company operates through two segments: Retail Natural Gas Segment and Retail Electricity Segment.

