S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Shares Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 19.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc (NYSE SPGI) opened at $194.96 on Monday. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $127.28 and a 12 month high of $196.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $49,500.34, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. S&P Global had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 199.44%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 15,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.19, for a total transaction of $3,056,205.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,196.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $167,791.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,792 shares of company stock worth $3,973,197. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.36.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, formerly McGraw Hill Financial Inc, is a provider of ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Ratings, which provides credit ratings, research and analytics to investors, issuers and other market participants; Market and Commodities Intelligence, which offers multi-asset-class data, research and analytical capabilities that integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, and deliver their customers in the commodity and energy markets access to information, data, analytic services and pricing and benchmarks, and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices), which is an index provider that maintains a range of valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers and institutional investors.

