Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Invests $4.82 Million in Pandora Media Inc (P) Stock

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Pandora Media by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,000,000 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $77,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947,201 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Pandora Media by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 11,215,000 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $54,056,000 after purchasing an additional 935,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pandora Media by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,526,204 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $50,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,553 shares during the period. Hunt Lane Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Pandora Media by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Hunt Lane Capital LP now owns 6,850,000 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $33,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,000 shares during the period. Finally, EastBay Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pandora Media during the 4th quarter worth about $29,127,000.

Get Pandora Media alerts:

In other Pandora Media news, General Counsel Stephen G. Bene sold 11,260 shares of Pandora Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $57,088.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen Robinson sold 11,403 shares of Pandora Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $57,813.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 487,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,204 shares of company stock worth $606,102 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pandora Media in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Pandora Media from $7.00 to $5.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Pandora Media from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Pandora Media in a research note on Sunday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Pandora Media in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) opened at $4.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,269.32, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. Pandora Media Inc has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $12.42.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The Internet radio service reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.79 million. Pandora Media had a negative return on equity of 111.95% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. analysts expect that Pandora Media Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Invests $4.82 Million in Pandora Media Inc (P) Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/southpoint-capital-advisors-lp-invests-4-82-million-in-pandora-media-inc-p-stock.html.

Pandora Media Company Profile

Pandora Media, Inc (Pandora) is a music discovery platform, offering a personalized experience for each of its listeners wherever and whenever they want to listen to music, whether through earbuds, car speakers or live on stage. The Company delivers targeted messages to its listeners using a combination of audio, display and video advertisements.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding P? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P).

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.