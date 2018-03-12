SoonCoin Trading 42.2% Lower Over Last Week (SOON)

SoonCoin (CURRENCY:SOON) traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last week, SoonCoin has traded 42.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SoonCoin has a total market capitalization of $156,134.00 and $460.00 worth of SoonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SoonCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SoonCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,282.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,071.45 or 0.11591500 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00027003 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00184214 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00022119 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.74 or 0.01738940 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00021327 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002837 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001949 BTC.

SoonCoin Coin Profile

SOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2014. SoonCoin’s total supply is 12,462,620 coins. SoonCoin’s official Twitter account is @sooncoin . The official website for SoonCoin is www.sooncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Soon Coin is an SHA-256 Bitcoin clone – the number of coins is 21 million to be mined by proof of work. “

SoonCoin Coin Trading

SoonCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy SoonCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SoonCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SoonCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SoonCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SoonCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.