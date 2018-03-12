Sonoro Energy Ltd (CVE:SNV) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 1454901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Specifically, insider William James Marpe sold 1,147,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$114,750.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.26.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/sonoro-energy-snv-hits-new-1-year-low-following-insider-selling.html.

Sonoro Energy Company Profile

Sonoro Energy Ltd. is an international oil and gas resource exploration and development company. The Company’s business consists of the exploration for, appraisal of and development and production of unconventional asphalt/bitumen resources in Iraq and the development of other technologies related to the energy and oil resource sector, including fly ash beneficiation, in Canada.

