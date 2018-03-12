Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Xencor (XNCR) Share Price

Media coverage about Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Xencor earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.8383061564701 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XNCR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xencor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR ) opened at $32.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,540.00, a P/E ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 1.50. Xencor has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

In other news, insider Edgardo Baracchini, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul A. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,549.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,950. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It has developed two clinical-stage product candidates, using its Immune Inhibitor Fc platform: XmAb5871, which is in two Phase II trials and is being developed for autoimmune disease, and XmAb7195, which is in a Phase I trial and is being developed for asthma and allergic diseases.

