Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Royal Gold (RGLD) Share Price

Press coverage about Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Royal Gold earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.820787080138 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGLD. BidaskClub upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $105.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $90.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.54.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ RGLD ) opened at $81.98 on Monday. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $61.33 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,370.00, a PE ratio of 64.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $114.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stefan Wenger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $387,750 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in acquiring and managing precious metal streams, royalties and similar interests. The Company operates through two segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. Its assets are located in Canada, Chile, Dominican Republic, Mexico, the United States, Africa, Australia and Other.

