Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Adecoagro (AGRO) Stock Price

Headlines about Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Adecoagro earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.1731946573518 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Adecoagro (NYSE AGRO) traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 33,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,054. The company has a market capitalization of $1,008.83, a P/E ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 0.99. Adecoagro has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.28.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Adecoagro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company. The Company is involved in a range of businesses, including farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. The Company is organized into three main lines of business: farming; land transformation, and sugar, ethanol and energy.

