Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect PACCAR (PCAR) Stock Price

News articles about PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PACCAR earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.0553357799437 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

PACCAR (PCAR) traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.74. 3,210,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,160,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23,840.00, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $79.69.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $78.00 price target on shares of PACCAR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.24.

In other PACCAR news, VP Marco A. Davila bought 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.05 per share, with a total value of $39,358.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,360.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc (PACCAR) is a technology company. The Company’s segments include Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment includes the design, manufacture and distribution of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial trucks. The Company’s trucks are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates.

