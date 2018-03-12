Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Stock Price

Press coverage about Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ameriprise Financial earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.8247803351285 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Sandler O’Neill set a $165.00 price objective on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $168.00 price target on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Ameriprise Financial ( AMP ) traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.88. The stock had a trading volume of 682,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $23,400.00, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.84. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $118.84 and a 12 month high of $183.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 29.43%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider David Kent Stewart sold 4,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.51, for a total value of $826,163.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,098,477.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy Kupper sold 4,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $699,251.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,693.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,077 shares of company stock valued at $7,931,285 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a financial services company that offers financial solutions to individual and institutional clients. The Company operates in five segments: Advice & Wealth Management; Asset Management; Annuities; Protection, and Corporate & Other. The Company uses Ameriprise Financial as its enterprise brand, as well as the name of its advisor network and certain of its retail products and services.

