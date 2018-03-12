Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ProAssurance (PRA) Stock Price

News coverage about ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ProAssurance earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.9722109391978 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

PRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA ) opened at $50.40 on Monday. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $63.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2,690.00, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.58.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $209.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. ProAssurance’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that ProAssurance will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 58.49%.

In other news, Chairman William Stancil Starnes sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $134,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 324,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,869,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 39,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,329 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation (ProAssurance) is a holding company for property and casualty insurance companies. The Company provides professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities, professional liability insurance for attorneys, liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks, and workers’ compensation insurance.

