Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Stock Price

News stories about Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Diebold Nixdorf earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.962181603354 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts have issued reports on DBD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price objective on Diebold Nixdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD ) opened at $17.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,332.75, a P/E ratio of -5.68, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.11. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Diebold Nixdorf’s payout ratio is -12.94%.

In related news, CFO Christopher A. Chapman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gale S. Fitzgerald purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,834.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce services, software and technology. The Company’s geographic segments include North America (NA), Asia Pacific (AP), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LA). These segments sell and service financial self-service (FSS), retail solutions and security systems.

