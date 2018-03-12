Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Neogen (NEOG) Share Price

Media stories about Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Neogen earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 44.2258912142837 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) opened at $61.72 on Monday. Neogen has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $64.42. The stock has a market cap of $3,180.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Neogen had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Neogen will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.50 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Neogen from $46.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Neogen in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

In other Neogen news, VP Edward Bradley sold 11,725 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $706,900.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,929.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Bruce Papesh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $358,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,665.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,382 shares of company stock worth $3,939,913. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation develops, manufactures and markets a range of products and services dedicated to food and animal safety. The Company operates through two segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment produces and markets diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens and levels of general sanitation.

