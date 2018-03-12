Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect FB Financial (FBK) Share Price

News articles about FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FB Financial earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.5938674767723 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) opened at $42.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,283.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.48. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $86.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.79 million. analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation is the holding company for FirstBank (the Bank). The Company and the Bank are engaged in the business of banking and provide a full range of financial services. The Bank provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia.

