Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (CII) Stock Price

Headlines about BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.9814014857059 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE CII) traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.55. The company had a trading volume of 65,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,528. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $17.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity securities of the United States and foreign issuers.

