Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (JRO) Stock Price

Headlines about Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd earned a news impact score of -0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.7291467944464 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (JRO) remained flat at $$11.11 during midday trading on Monday. 35,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,155. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $12.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%.

In other Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd news, insider William J. Schneider sold 38,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $435,022.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income. The Fund invests approximately 80% of its managed assets in adjustable rate loans, primarily secured senior loans. As part of the 80% requirement, the Fund also may invest in unsecured senior loans and secured and unsecured subordinated loans.

