Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Yext (YEXT) Share Price

Headlines about Yext (NYSE:YEXT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Yext earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.0920797817597 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.
Shares of Yext (NYSE YEXT) opened at $12.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,140.39 and a PE ratio of -13.16. Yext has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $15.11.
In related news, insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $152,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $99,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 701,080 shares of company stock valued at $8,383,677.
Yext Company Profile
Yext Inc is a knowledge engine provider. Yext puts business on the map. The Yext Knowledge Engine enables companies to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and sync it to over 100 services in the PowerListings Network, including Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.
