Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Yext (YEXT) Share Price

Headlines about Yext (NYSE:YEXT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Yext earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.0920797817597 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Yext alerts:

Shares of Yext (NYSE YEXT) opened at $12.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,140.39 and a PE ratio of -13.16. Yext has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $15.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YEXT. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Sunday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In related news, insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $152,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $99,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 701,080 shares of company stock valued at $8,383,677.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-yext-yext-share-price.html.

Yext Company Profile

Yext Inc is a knowledge engine provider. Yext puts business on the map. The Yext Knowledge Engine enables companies to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and sync it to over 100 services in the PowerListings Network, including Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.