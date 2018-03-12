Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Share Price

Headlines about TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TherapeuticsMD earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.952528311259 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. TherapeuticsMD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD ( NASDAQ:TXMD ) opened at $5.47 on Monday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $1,183.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.36.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 458.49% and a negative return on equity of 63.67%. The company had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc is a women’s healthcare company engaged in creating and commercializing products for women. The Company is focused on pursuing regulatory approvals and pre-commercialization activities necessary for commercialization of its hormone therapy pharmaceutical products. Its drug candidates used in clinical trials are designed to alleviate symptoms of and reduce health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies, including hot flashes, osteoporosis and vaginal discomfort.

