Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Conn's (CONN) Share Price

Press coverage about Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Conn's earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 45.9418638012517 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Conn's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Conn's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on Conn's from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conn's in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn's from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,570. Conn's has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $1,080.00, a P/E ratio of 345.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.79.

In other Conn's news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $54,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conn's Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a specialty retailer that offers a selection of consumer goods and related services in addition to a credit solution for its core credit constrained consumers. The Company operates through two segments: retail and credit. The Retail segment includes product categories, such as furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room and bedroom; home appliance, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ranges; Consumer electronics, including liquid-crystal-display (LED), organic LED (OLED), Ultra high definition (HD) and Internet-ready televisions, and home office, including computers, printers and accessories.

