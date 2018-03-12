Media stories about Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sol Gel Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 43.8802641443976 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) opened at $11.12 on Monday. Sol Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $16.48.

Get Sol Gel Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLGL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sol Gel Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Sol Gel Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group began coverage on Sol Gel Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/sol-gel-technologies-slgl-getting-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-analysis-shows.html.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd is a clinical-stage dermatology company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. The Company’s offers a range of products twins, sirs-t, and vered. The Company is designed its proprietary, silica-based microencapsulation technology platform to enhance the tolerability and stability of topical drugs while maintaining their efficacy.

Receive News & Ratings for Sol Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.