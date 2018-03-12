Societe Generale (GLE) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($61.73) target price on Societe Generale (EPA:GLE) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($27.16) price target on shares of Societe Generale and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($59.26) price target on shares of Societe Generale and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Group set a €60.40 ($74.57) price target on shares of Societe Generale and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Macquarie set a €39.00 ($48.15) price target on shares of Societe Generale and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($60.49) price target on shares of Societe Generale and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Societe Generale presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €48.14 ($59.43).
Societe Generale (EPA GLE) opened at €45.97 ($56.75) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37,140.00 and a P/E ratio of 14.19. Societe Generale has a one year low of €41.88 ($51.70) and a one year high of €52.26 ($64.52).
Societe Generale Company Profile
Societe Generale SA is a France- based financial services company. It is engaged in retail banking, corporate and investment banking, financial services, insurance, private banking and asset management. Its core businesses are managed through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.
