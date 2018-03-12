Smiths Group’s (SMIN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($24.87) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SMIN. Numis Securities raised shares of Smiths Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($23.83) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($23.90) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($24.18) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,800 ($24.87) price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($21.76) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,753.50 ($24.23).

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) opened at GBX 1,610 ($22.24) on Monday. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,442 ($19.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,697 ($23.45). The stock has a market cap of $6,370.00 and a PE ratio of 1,133.80.

In other news, insider George Buckley acquired 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,599 ($22.09) per share, with a total value of £12,504.18 ($17,275.74).

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc is a technology company. The Company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect and Flex-Tek. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings and power transmission couplings, among others. The Smiths Medical division offers infusion systems, vascular access (including safety needles), patient airway and temperature management equipment, and specialty devices in areas of in vitro fertilization, diagnostics and emergency patient transport.

