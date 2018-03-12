Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) Insider Sells $3,956,050.00 in Stock

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) insider David J. Aldrich sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,956,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,034,793.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David J. Aldrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, David J. Aldrich sold 30,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $3,180,000.00.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ SWKS) opened at $113.56 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $93.05 and a 52 week high of $117.65. The firm has a market cap of $20,720.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Vetr downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $91.21 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,206,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,253,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,214 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,616,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $533,291,000 after acquiring an additional 998,446 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,230,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $401,669,000 after acquiring an additional 876,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $219,253,000 after acquiring an additional 44,823 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.3% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 2,190,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,182,000 after acquiring an additional 186,077 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets semiconductor products, including intellectual property. The Company’s analog semiconductors are connecting people, places, and things, spanning a number of new and unimagined applications within the automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

