Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) Holdings Reduced by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,119 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 18.1% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.2% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.6% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $302,134.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Aldrich sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $3,956,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,034,793.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,747 shares of company stock worth $11,659,257. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Inc ( NASDAQ:SWKS ) opened at $113.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20,722.75, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.55. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.05 and a fifty-two week high of $117.65.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

Several research firms have commented on SWKS. Standpoint Research raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Vetr lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $91.21 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.09.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets semiconductor products, including intellectual property. The Company’s analog semiconductors are connecting people, places, and things, spanning a number of new and unimagined applications within the automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

