Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $13.91 Million Holdings in Facebook Inc (FB)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its position in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $111,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $138,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $152,000. Odey Holdings AG raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the second quarter. Odey Holdings AG now owns 1,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Vetr upgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.09 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Facebook to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $242.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.70.

Facebook Inc ( FB ) opened at $185.23 on Monday. Facebook Inc has a 12-month low of $137.60 and a 12-month high of $195.32. The company has a market cap of $538,093.13, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 26.49%. equities analysts anticipate that Facebook Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $134,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 83,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,895,823.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 38,042 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $6,766,150.12. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 402,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,594,697.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,049,123 shares of company stock valued at $721,268,619 in the last ninety days. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

