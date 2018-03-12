Short Interest in Polymet Mining Corp (PLM) Declines By 11.8%

Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,408,274 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the February 15th total of 1,595,878 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,066 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Polymet Mining by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 41,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polymet Mining by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 200,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Polymet Mining by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 297,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 189,168 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polymet Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polymet Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN PLM) opened at $1.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.19, a P/E ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.32. Polymet Mining has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $1.36.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (PolyMet) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. The Company’s sole mineral property is the NorthMet Project, which is located in St. Louis County in the Mesabi Iron Range mining district approximately 60 miles north of Duluth, Minnesota, the United States.

