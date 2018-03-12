Short Interest in Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (HMNY) Expands By 56.0%

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:HMNY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,010,264 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the February 15th total of 7,058,110 shares. Currently, 3,084.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,486,225 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Helios and Matheson Analytics (HMNY) opened at $4.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.14, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.75. Helios and Matheson Analytics has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $38.86.

HMNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Helios and Matheson Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

About Helios and Matheson Analytics

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc is an information technology services company. The Company offers its clients a suite of services of predictive analytics with technology. The Company provides offerings in the areas of application value management, application development, integration, independent validation, infrastructure and information management, and analytics services.

