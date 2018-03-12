Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Lowers Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Lowe's Companies by 40.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,144,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,210,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351,830 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Lowe's Companies by 1,457.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,787,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $293,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,665 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe's Companies by 2,147.5% during the third quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $200,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,937 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Lowe's Companies by 196.8% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,284,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $262,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,496 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Lowe's Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) opened at $87.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72,442.40, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.76 and a 1-year high of $108.98.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.13). Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 65.17% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Lowe's Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price objective on Lowe's Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Lowe's Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement company. The Company operates approximately 2,370 home improvement and hardware stores. The Company offers a range of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling and decorating. The Company offers home improvement products in categories, including Lumber and Building Materials; Tools and Hardware; Appliances; Fashion Fixtures; Rough Plumbing and Electrical; Lawn and Garden; Seasonal and Outdoor Living; Paint; Flooring; Millwork, and Kitchens.

