SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $101,000 in Teladoc Inc (TDOC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Inc (NYSE:TDOC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Teladoc by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Teladoc by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 304,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 76,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Teladoc by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,313,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $108,193,000 after purchasing an additional 650,129 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Teladoc by 33.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 22,554 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc by 130.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,793,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,707 shares during the period.

Get Teladoc alerts:

Shares of Teladoc Inc (TDOC) opened at $43.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,663.48, a PE ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Inc has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $44.65.

TDOC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Teladoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity set a $42.00 price target on shares of Teladoc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Teladoc in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Teladoc in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

In other Teladoc news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 27,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $1,073,983.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,833.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Hirschhorn sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $3,960,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,918,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,494 shares of company stock worth $12,935,147. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $101,000 in Teladoc Inc (TDOC)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/sg-americas-securities-llc-invests-101000-in-teladoc-inc-tdoc.html.

Teladoc Profile

Teladoc, Inc is a telehealth company. The Company offers telehealth platform, delivering on-demand healthcare anytime, anywhere, through mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. The Company’s solution connects its Members, with its over 3,000 board certified physicians and behavioral health professionals treating a range of conditions and cases from acute diagnoses, such as upper respiratory infection, urinary tract infection and sinusitis to dermatological conditions, anxiety and smoking cessation.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Inc (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.