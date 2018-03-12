Sexcoin Price Hits $0.0237 on Top Exchanges (SXC)

Sexcoin (CURRENCY:SXC) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Sexcoin has a total market cap of $3.00 million and $7,857.00 worth of Sexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sexcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, Sexcoin has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.19 or 0.01965260 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007500 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00017800 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00028041 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00020923 BTC.

About Sexcoin

Sexcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 28th, 2013. Sexcoin’s total supply is 126,307,832 coins. The official website for Sexcoin is www.sexcoin.info . Sexcoin’s official Twitter account is @SexcoinTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Sexcoin – SXC aims to provide adult content consumers, performers and producers a fast, stable and secure method of accepting micro transactions, protecting their customers privacy and progressing adult retail services into the crypto age. Super blocks are another feature. “

Buying and Selling Sexcoin

Sexcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to purchase Sexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sexcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

