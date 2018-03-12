Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 13th.

Shares of Servotronics (SVT) opened at $9.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.53, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of -0.38. Servotronics has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $12.80.

Get Servotronics alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/servotronics-svt-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures and markets advanced technology products consisting primarily of control components and consumer products consisting of knives and various types of cutlery and other edged products. The Company’s segments include Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Servotronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servotronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.