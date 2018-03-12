Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has $44.15 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Seaward Management Limited Partnership grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933,756 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 2.1% of Seaward Management Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Seaward Management Limited Partnership’s holdings in Oracle were worth $44,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 947.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 81,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Co. (ORCL) opened at $52.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219,274.72, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $42.35 and a 1-year high of $53.14.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 25.48%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. OTR Global lowered Oracle to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Cleveland Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. Vetr lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.73.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $186,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $5,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,956,250 shares of company stock valued at $98,316,475 in the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

