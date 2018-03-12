Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in Lennar Co. (LEN)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,348 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEN. ValuEngine cut shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush set a $60.00 target price on shares of Lennar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lennar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

Shares of Lennar Co. ( NYSE LEN ) opened at $59.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14,347.15, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 8.42.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Sustana sold 125,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $8,693,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 65,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,826. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bruce E. Gross sold 5,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $347,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 361,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,067,215.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,092,050. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation is a provider of real estate related financial services, commercial real estate, investment management and finance company. The Company is a homebuilder that operates in various states. Its segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto and Lennar Multifamily.

