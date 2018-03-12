Scotia Capital Inc. Has $701,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,727,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,923,000 after buying an additional 2,650,128 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,539,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,459,000 after buying an additional 1,313,764 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,189,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,268,000 after buying an additional 456,691 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 627,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,619,000 after buying an additional 388,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,262,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,229,000 after buying an additional 387,566 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA BSV) opened at $78.28 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.24 and a fifty-two week high of $80.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

