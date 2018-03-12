Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stake in First Majestic Silver Corp (AG)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,364 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 15,060 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 513.6% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,109,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,678 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth about $3,787,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 379,074 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 177,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,811,000 after acquiring an additional 172,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,184,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,782,000 after acquiring an additional 131,983 shares during the last quarter. 29.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

First Majestic Silver Corp ( NYSE:AG ) opened at $5.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Majestic Silver Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $61.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. is a mining company. The Company is focused on silver production in Mexico and it is pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company operates through eight segments, six of which are located in Mexico; one retail market segment in Canada, and one metal trading segment in Europe.

